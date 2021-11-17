The last 18 months have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership rise by nearly eight per cent over 2020.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One dog that often appears at the top of people’s canine wishlists is the Chow Chow – these bear-like pooches have a range of positive attributes that make them a great family pet.

Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about the breed.

Read more:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

1. A fine mix The Chow Chow has been around for so long that experts are not sure exactly what mix of breeds led to their establishment. Theories about their ancestors include the Tibetan Mastiff, the Samoyed, the Norwegian Elkhound, the Keeshond, and the Pomeranian. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Big in China The Chow Chow is thought to have started life somewhere in Asia - most likely Mongolia - but became hugely popular in China, where they were trained to hunt, guard, pull sleds, and herd cattle. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3. By royal appointment One Chinese emperor during the Tang dynasty loved Chow Chows so much that he had over 5,000. He also had over 10,000 men employed to look after the dogs and hunt with them. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4. What's in a name? The name Chow Chow was a catch-all term for anything imported to Europe in the 18th century from the East - including dolls, curios, porcelain, and dogs. In China, the Chow Chow is called the 'Songshi Quan'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales