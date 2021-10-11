A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes last year – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared by nearly eight percent – and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.
There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.
There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.
One thing to take into consideration is that some dogs just don’t get on well with cold weather.
These less hardy breeds will not thank you for long walks in snow and sub-zero temperatures – in fact it might be very bad for their health – and might benefit from wearing a jacket to pop out for a winter walk.
Here are the 10 breeds of dog that struggle in cold conditions.
Read more