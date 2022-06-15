Many dogs aren't merely pets - they also carry out important jobs for their handlers.

Here 10 of the most useful and intelligent breeds of adorable dog - from the bright Border Collie to the loving Labrador Retriever 🐶

Demand for pups has continued to soar post-lockdown, but not all dog breeds are simply beloved pets – many carry out a range of important jobs.

By David Hepburn
Wednesday, 15th June 2022, 12:05 pm

It’s been a boom time for pets over the last couple of years – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies surged by around eight per cent over lockdown.

There are a huge number of pedigree dogs – 221 to be exact – along with numerous crossbreeds, and some of them have a very particular set of skills that make them very useful to fulfil certain tasks.

From army and police dogs, to sight and hearing dogs, they help make all our lives better.

And for those looking for a puppy, they can also make wonderful family pets, with a great combination of intelligence and empathy.

Here are the 10 most useful breeds of working dog, according to the American Kennel Club.

For all the latest dog news, pictures, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Read more:

Here are the 10 most expensive breeds of adorable dog since lockdown sent prices soaring

These are 10 of the best breeds for the more elderly dog owner

These are the 10 of the most popular poodle crossbreed designer dogs

Here are 10 adorable native breeds of dog most at risk of extinction in the UK according to the Kennel Club

1. German Shepherd

It would perhaps be quicker to list the jobs a German Shepherd can't do. They are the ultimate in working dog, used by the army and police, as therapy dogs, in airports to sniff out drugs, as guard dogs, for personal protection, and numerous other tasks.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales

2. Labrador Retriever

The UK's favourite dog is more than just a pretty face. Originally used by hunters to retrieve game, Labradors still carry out this task as gun dogs, but are also popular as service dogs, guide dogs and hearing dogs.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales

3. Bloodhound

They may only have one job, but Bloodhounds are superb at it. They are one of nature's best trackers and are so good at finding people and things that in some countries their evidence is admissible in court.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales

4. Siberian Husky

Another dog bred to carry out one particular task very well, Siberian Huskies are still used today by adventurers to pull sleds of supplies for miles over inhospitable frozen tundra.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Facebook
Next Page
Page 1 of 3