The last 18 months have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership rise by nearly eight per cent over 2020.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One dog that often appears at the top of people’s canine wishlists is the Golden Retriever – they were one of the UK’s 10 most popular dog breeds in 2020 and have a range of positive attributes that make them a great family pet.

Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about the breed.

1. A true Scot Lord Tweedmouth of Inverness is the person created with creating the Golden Retriever. In 1864 he bred what was known as a Yellow Retriever called Nous with a liver-coloured Tweed Water Spaniel called Belle. It's thought that the majority of modern Golden Retrievers are descended from the resulting litter of puppies.

2. Loyal friends Golden Retrievers are known for their loyalty. In 2002 a Golden Retriever called Orca was awarded the DSA Gold Medal, the highest award for outstanding bravery and dedication by an assistance dog, when he was just 17 months old. He spent hours successfully getting help for his owner who became trapped under her wheelchair in a water-filled ditch following an accident. Orca was also the first dog in the UK to be officially recognised as a carer, entitling him to an allowance for equipment and food.

3. Playful pups Most Golden Retriever owners will agree that their pets behave like puppies well into adulthood. There's a scientific reason for this - Golden Retrievers mature more slowly than most breeds of dog.

4. A very useful dog The Golden Retriever excels in numerous roles, due to it's combination of intelligence and good nature. They are popular as guide dogs for the blind, hearing dogs for the deaf, hunting dogs, detection dogs, and a search and rescue dogs.