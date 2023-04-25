Here are 10 breeds of adorable cat not likely to require many visits to the vet.

As many owners will attest, it is always impossible not to become obsessed with a cat once you own once! The average cat owner actually reportedly owns a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

While cats are very independent in comparison to many domestic pets, they are still loving, intelligent and attentive creatures.

However, if you’re curious as to which cat breed is the most healthy, then this list will come in handy*, according to PetKeen.

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat does have their individual needs and medical requires, if you are adopting a cat or bringing one into your home, this is of primary importance. Please be aware of this and ask for your cats full medical history and ensure you can take care of the cat before taking them in.

1 . Ragamuffin Quite simply one of world's most popular breeds, the Ragamuffin is commonly a very healthy breed. And how about these gorgeous eyes? Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

2 . Savannah Cat While the Savannah breed can suffer from a heart condition, they are generally a healthy breed that can live up to 20 years. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

3 . Balinese The Balinese cat breed has a stunning cat and a cute set of ears. They Balinese cat breed can live up to an impressive 22 years - and most of it will be spent following you around. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

4 . American Shorthair The American Shorthair is known as one of the world's most healthy cat breed, with a lifespan of up to 15 years. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

