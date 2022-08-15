A head boop, day long snoozes and Dreamie fanatics – it is true what they say, all cats are indeed beautiful, no matter the breed.
Many say that once you’ve been in the company of an adorable kitty cat, it’s impossible not to become obsessed!
It is reported that the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.
While cats are very independent in comparison to many domestic pets, they are still loving, intelligent and attentive creatures.
However, if you’re curious as to which cat breed is the most healthy, then this list will come in handy*, according to PetKeen.
*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat does have their individual needs and medical requires, if you are adopting a cat or bringing one into your home, this is of primary importancw. Please be aware of this and ask for your cats full medical history and ensure you can take care of the cat before taking them in,