These pups can all make fantastic family pets, but it can be a challenge to get them to do what they’re told.

The last two years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership soar.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed. There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One thing to bear in mind when looking for a new dog is that certain breeds are more challenging to train than others. This doesn’t mean that they don’t make great pets – just that you’ll have to work extra hard to get them to listen to, understand and obey commands.

It may be worth investing in obedience classes to get them to understand the basics of sitting, staying and walking to heel. Here are 10 of the breeds that are most difficult to train, according to the American Kennel Club.

1 . Borzoi The long-nosed Borzoi will seem to be eager to please but won't necessarily manage to do so. The American Kennel Club's explanation for this is that "in their quiet, catlike way they can be stubborn, and training is best accomplished with patience, consistency, and good humor." Photo: Canva/Getty Images

2 . Afghan Hound The Afghan hound may be elegant and loving, but it can be a nightmare to train. The American Kennel Club descrives it as "the challenge of training and independent hound" that has a habit of being "aloof". Positive reinforcement (in other words, plenty of treats) is your best chance of getting this breed to sit and stay. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

3 . Rottweiler Rottweilers are dogs that benefit hugely from professional training, otherwise they can become too protective of their owner and potentially lash out at strangers. They can be incredibly stubborn at first, but a well-trained Rottie will be one of the best-behaved dogs you could ever meet. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

4 . Basenji Famously the only breed of dog that doesn't bark (it makes an odd yodelling noise instead), the American Kennel Club advises that crate training is an obsolute must when it comes to this unusual breed. Characterised as "having a stubborn streak a mile wide" they use their notable intelligence to get what they want - even if it isn't what their owner wants. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

