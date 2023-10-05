All Sections
Some breeds of dog are easier to toilet train than others.

Hard To Toilet Train Dogs 2023: Here are the 10 trickest breeds of adorable dog to housebreak - including the loving Beagle 🐕

If you value your carpets and don’t like mess then these dog breeds could drive you around the bend.
By David Hepburn
Published 6th Jan 2022, 15:28 BST
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 10:54 BST

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes in the last couple of years – Kennel Club figures show dog ownership soared and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

One of the trickiest prospects for new owners is ensuring their new pet is quickly toilet trained – knowing to go outside to relieve themselves. Some breeds practically train themselves, while others may continue to do their business inside well into adulthood. Here are the 10 breeds of dog that are most difficult to house train.

The Pug is another dog that may ignore its housebreaking training when it suits them. These diminutive characters hate the cold and wet weather, so may unilaterally decide to avoid it entirely.

1. Pug

The Pug is another dog that may ignore its housebreaking training when it suits them. These diminutive characters hate the cold and wet weather, so may unilaterally decide to avoid it entirely. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Notoriously stubborn, even if a Dachshund knows it's meant to go outside it might simply not bother.

2. Dachshund

Notoriously stubborn, even if a Dachshund knows it's meant to go outside it might simply not bother. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The Basset Hound is so lazy it can be hard to persuade them to expend the energy to go outside. Gentle coaxing is the preferred method, as getting angry with a sensitive Basset will just make matters worse.

3. Basset Hound

The Basset Hound is so lazy it can be hard to persuade them to expend the energy to go outside. Gentle coaxing is the preferred method, as getting angry with a sensitive Basset will just make matters worse. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Training the gorgeous Afghan Hound to do anything is pretty tricky. It's not that they don't understand, it's just that more often than not they just don't care.

4. Afghan Hound

Training the gorgeous Afghan Hound to do anything is pretty tricky. It's not that they don't understand, it's just that more often than not they just don't care. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

