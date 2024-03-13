These are some of the breeds of dogs that tend to have happy dispositions.These are some of the breeds of dogs that tend to have happy dispositions.
Happiest Dogs 2024: These are the 10 happy breeds of adorable dog sure to bring joy to your family - including the loving Labrador Retriever 🐶

With demand for dogs continuing to soar, here are the breeds that have the happiest, most cheerful disposition.
By David Hepburn
Published 27th Jul 2021, 12:53 GMT
Updated 13th Mar 2024, 15:11 GMT

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies has surged to a record high.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

Different breeds of dog also tend to have very different personalities – with certain pets perfect for those looking for a puppy with a sunny disposition.

Here are 10 of the happiest breeds of dog, according to the American Kennel Club.

Historically the Bichon Frise was accustomed to being pampered by French royalty, so it perhaps makes sense that they are well-known for their cheery disposition. With a broad smile and adorable fluffy coat, they tend to make their human families happy too.

1. Bichion Frise

Historically the Bichon Frise was accustomed to being pampered by French royalty, so it perhaps makes sense that they are well-known for their cheery disposition. With a broad smile and adorable fluffy coat, they tend to make their human families happy too. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Arguably the most smiley of all dog breeds, making their cheery faces popular on Instagram, the Bedlington Terrier was originally bred to hunt rats. Now they enjoy running around and long cuddles.

2. Bedlington Terrier

Arguably the most smiley of all dog breeds, making their cheery faces popular on Instagram, the Bedlington Terrier was originally bred to hunt rats. Now they enjoy running around and long cuddles. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The Labrador Retriever is the most popular dog in the UK and is also the happiest. They are genetically predisposed to be cheery, with food, walks and pats all greeted with blissful joy.

3. Labrador Retriever

The Labrador Retriever is the most popular dog in the UK and is also the happiest. They are genetically predisposed to be cheery, with food, walks and pats all greeted with blissful joy. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The Border Collie is a naturally very happy breed, but they are in their ultimate doggy heaven when out-and-about exercising. You'll not see a dog more in its element than a delighted Border Collie racing across fields.

4. Border Collie

The Border Collie is a naturally very happy breed, but they are in their ultimate doggy heaven when out-and-about exercising. You'll not see a dog more in its element than a delighted Border Collie racing across fields. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

