One of the unexpected effects of the global pandemic – and the resulting series of lockdowns – was an increase in demand for puppies.

And the extent of that soaring in demand has been shown by the latest registrations statistics from the UK Kennel Club, up nearly 40 per cent from 250,649 in 2020 to 349,013 in 2021.

With 221 breeds of dog to choose from, it’s best to do your homework before picking your perfect four-legged friend – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

Some dogs tend to shed hair constantly, proving problematic for those with allergies and leaving carpets and clothes coated with discarded fur.

If you want to avoid this then there are certain breeds your should score off your list.

Here are the 10 breeds of dog that shed most hair, according to the American Kennel Club.

1. Great Pyrenees Owners of Great Pyrenees don't have to worry so much about their dog's hair on light carpets, but be prepared to constantly remove their snow-white fur from any dark clothing you dare to wear.

2. Labrador Retriever Many first-time Labrador Retriever owners are amazed by how much hair their new pet sheds. The UK's most popular dog breed may have a neat and short coat that requires very little grooming, but they constantly shed all year round, leaving labrador-shaped piles of hair in favourite sleeping spots.

3. Shiba Inu A small dog with a big shedding reputation, the Shiba Inu only loses moderate amounts of hair year-round. Twice a year though, it can seem like they lose their entire coat several times a day - requiring a lot of hoovering and brushing.

4. Bernese Mountain Dog The silky, fluffy coat that makes the Bernese Mountain Dog such a popular and cuddly family pet can be a challenge for those with light carpets, clothing and furniture - they tend to leave a coating of black hair on everything they touch.