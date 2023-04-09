All Sections
Looking for a cute cat with loads of fur? These 10 cat breeds should do the trick. Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Hairy Cats: 10 breeds of loving cats and cute kittens who have the longest hair - including the Persian

Here are 10 adorable breeds of beautiful cat and kitten that have the longest hair and most fluffy hair.

By Graham Falk
Published 20th Mar 2023, 13:12 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2023, 13:16 BST

While some of us require cats that shed less hair due to allergies, others want a big, fluffy cat that will stand out from the crowd.

With such an abundance of gorgeous cat breeds to adore, it can be difficult to narrow down the cat breed which you would like to spend the rest of your days with.

Most Affectionate Cat Breeds: Here are the 10 most friendly breeds of loving cat certain to bring joy to your home - including the cute Ragdoll

However, this list of long haired cats may help you narrow it down – who knows, you may even end up with two of these beautiful creatures!

So, without further ado, here is our list of the 10 most fluffy and long haired cats on the planet.

Perfect household cats, the Pixie-Bob breed have varying hair lengths but those with long hair are very fluffy!

1. Pixie-Bob

These unique little cat are have lots of luscious long hair and a cute round face to boot.

2. Persian

The Manx cat breed is most known for its lack of tail and comes in medium to large sizes. This smart cats loves human interaction and will make a great companion for those who have the time and patience to give it the attention they require.

3. Manx

The Maine Coon is one of the most notable cat breeds for having a gorgeous long coat. They are the largest domestic cat on the planet and have bushy tails to boot!

4. Maine Coon

