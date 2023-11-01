All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Pupils and staff have evacuated a Scottish secondary school following a 'threat'
These are the breeds of dog that leave piles of hair behind wherever they go.These are the breeds of dog that leave piles of hair behind wherever they go.
These are the breeds of dog that leave piles of hair behind wherever they go.

Moulting Dogs: These are the 10 adorable breeds of non-hypoallergenic dog that shed most hair - including the loving Labrador Retriever 🐕

If you want a puppy but don’t fancy continually having to hoover up piles of dog hair then these are the breeds to avoid.

By David Hepburn
Published 16th Aug 2021, 14:11 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 09:58 GMT

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last few years – Kennel Club figures show dog ownership soared and show no sign of slowing down.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

Some dogs tend to shed hair constantly, proving problematic for those with allergies and leaving carpets and clothes coated with discarded fur.

If you want to avoid this then there are certain breeds your should score off your list.

Here are the 10 breeds of dog that shed most hair, according to the American Kennel Club.

For all the latest dog news, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Read more:

Velcro Dogs: These are the 10 breeds of loving dog likely to stick to their owner like glue - including the clingy Labrador

Does My Dog Love Me? Here are 12 telltale signs that your adorable and affectionate dog loves you too - from licking to yawning

These are the 10 best breeds of dog for inexperienced first-time owners

Here are the 10 best breeds of adorable dog for owners who live alone

Many first-time Labrador Retriever owners are amazed by how much hair their new pet sheds. The UK's most popular dog breed may have a neat and short coat that requires very little grooming, but they constantly shed all year round, leaving labrador-shaped piles of hair in favourite sleeping spots.

1. Labrador Retriever

Many first-time Labrador Retriever owners are amazed by how much hair their new pet sheds. The UK's most popular dog breed may have a neat and short coat that requires very little grooming, but they constantly shed all year round, leaving labrador-shaped piles of hair in favourite sleeping spots. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Owners of Great Pyrenees don't have to worry so much about their dog's hair on light carpets, but be prepared to constantly remove their snow-white fur from any dark clothing you dare to wear.

2. Great Pyrenees

Owners of Great Pyrenees don't have to worry so much about their dog's hair on light carpets, but be prepared to constantly remove their snow-white fur from any dark clothing you dare to wear. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Australian Shepherd fans love the breed's multicoloured coat but unless they are brushed pretty much every day they will leave equally-multicoloured piles of hair all over your house.

3. Australian Shepherd

Australian Shepherd fans love the breed's multicoloured coat but unless they are brushed pretty much every day they will leave equally-multicoloured piles of hair all over your house. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The silky, fluffy coat that makes the Bernese Mountain Dog such a popular and cuddly family pet can be a challenge for those with light carpets, clothing and furniture - they tend to leave a coating of black hair on everything they touch.

4. Bernese Mountain Dog

The silky, fluffy coat that makes the Bernese Mountain Dog such a popular and cuddly family pet can be a challenge for those with light carpets, clothing and furniture - they tend to leave a coating of black hair on everything they touch. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PuppiesDogsDog owners