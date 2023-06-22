All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
Father of two goes missing swimming English Channel
Titanic missing sub: US Coast Guard widens search as noises continue
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
Body found after police search river for missing woman
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Looking for inspiration to name your new Greyhound pup?Looking for inspiration to name your new Greyhound pup?
Looking for inspiration to name your new Greyhound pup?

Greyhound Dog Names: hERE are the 10 most popular names for adorable Greyhound puppies 🐕

About to pick up a new Greyhound pup but can’t decide what to call it? Here’s some inspiration from the global family of dog owners.
By David Hepburn
Published 3rd Dec 2021, 10:22 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 09:09 BST

If you’ve opted for an adorable Greyhound then personalised gift site yappy.com can help – they’ve surveyed thousands of their customers to come up with the most popular names people choose for their lovable Greyhound.

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes in the last two years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared by nearly eight percent and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our ScotsdogFacebook group here

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

But even when you’ve settled on a type of dog, there’s still the tricky task of choosing a name.Here are their top 10 Greyhound names.

Read more

Most Loving Dogs: Here are the 10 affectionate breeds of adorable dog that adore cuddles and pats - including the loving Labrador Retriever

10 breeds of adorable dog most likely to cling to their owners like glue including the loving Labrador Retriever

These are the 10 most popular puppy names chosen by new dog owners in the UK over lockdown

Here are the 13 most popular breeds of cute and adorable dog in the UK

The top dog when it comes to Greyhound names is Murphy. It's a Gaelic name meaning 'sea-warrior'.

1. Murphy

The top dog when it comes to Greyhound names is Murphy. It's a Gaelic name meaning 'sea-warrior'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Runner-up when it comes to Greyhound owner's favourite names goes to Tommy. It's a diminutive form of the English name Thomas and means 'a twin'.

2. Tommy

Runner-up when it comes to Greyhound owner's favourite names goes to Tommy. It's a diminutive form of the English name Thomas and means 'a twin'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The final podium place in the race for the most popular Greyhound name goes to Poppy. Taken from the flower of the same name, it simply means 'red'.

3. Poppy

The final podium place in the race for the most popular Greyhound name goes to Poppy. Taken from the flower of the same name, it simply means 'red'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
A lovely name for a lovely breed of dog - Belle comes fourth in our list. It's a French name meaning 'beautiful'.

4. Belle

A lovely name for a lovely breed of dog - Belle comes fourth in our list. It's a French name meaning 'beautiful'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:DogsPuppiesDog ownersPets