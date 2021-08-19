More of us than ever before have welcomed a new four-legged friend into our homes in the last few years, as there has been a record increase in demand for puppies. Around one-in-three households now contain at least one four-legged friend.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

Our lifestyle has a huge bearing on which type of dog will work best for us – if you have limited space you might want to look at small dogs, while the more elderly pet owner should place certain breeds at the top of their wishlist.

Meanwhile, certain breeds have particular attributes which mean that they need a little extra looking after, including some dogs that are predisposed to putting on weight and becoming unhealthy.

These dogs just don’t know when they are full, so careful portion control, ensuring they aren’t able to steal food, and regular weigh-ins are key to them living long and healthy lives.

Here are the 10 greediest breeds of dog, according to the American Kennel Club.

Dachshund Another breed that has been bred to track down prey - both above and below ground - the Dachshound is also a professional when it comes to begging for food. They need more exercise that their size would suggest to keep them slim and healthy.

Bulldog Bulldogs are fairly indiscriminate when it comes to food and how they get it, so getting them used to set meal times and avoiding giving them snacks is a good plan. It's particularly important to stop Bulldogs from becoming obese as they often suffer from breathing difficulties which can be made far worse if they are carrying extra weight.

Beagle The Beagle has been bred to have a great sense of smell in order to track animals for hunters. Today, this olfactory talent is mainly used to track down any scrap of food it can gobble up. Best make sure your bins are well-secured if you have a Beagle.

Basset Hound KIng of the moochers, the Basset Hound will stare mournfully at you until you share your lunch. It's particularly important not to overfeed them though, as weight gain can cause serious joint and back issues. Make sure they have a good range of chewy toys to keep them busy and their minds off food.