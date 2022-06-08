They are fond of a snooze, a head boop and adored by many households across the world – cats are an animal that continue to be adored across the globe.
Pet ownership has soared over the past couple of years, with admitting once they have were in the company of these adorable creatures, it was virtually impossible not be obsessed!
It is reported that the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.
However, if you’re welcoming a new kitty cat to your home and struggling for a name, here are 10 of the world’s most popular girl cat names in the year 2022, according to popular cat website supakit.