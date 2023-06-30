All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Golden Retriever Trivia: Here are 10 of the most interesting facts about the Golden Retriever breed 🐶

They’re one of the UK’s most popular breeds of dog, but how much do you know about the sweet-tempered and majestic Golden Retriever?
By David Hepburn
Published 30th Aug 2021, 12:59 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 09:38 BST

The last two years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership soar.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One dog that often appears at the top of people’s canine wishlists is the Golden Retriever – they were one of the UK’s 10 most popular dog breeds in 2020 and have a range of positive attributes that make them a great family pet.

Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about the breed.

Most Golden Retriever owners will agree that their pets behave like puppies well into adulthood. There's a scientific reason for this - Golden Retrievers mature more slowly than most breeds of dog.

1. Playful pups

Most Golden Retriever owners will agree that their pets behave like puppies well into adulthood. There's a scientific reason for this - Golden Retrievers mature more slowly than most breeds of dog. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Golden Retrievers are known for their loyalty. In 2002 a Golden Retriever called Orca was awarded the DSA Gold Medal, the highest award for outstanding bravery and dedication by an assistance dog, when he was just 17 months old. He spent hours successfully getting help for his owner who became trapped under her wheelchair in a water-filled ditch following an accident. Orca was also the first dog in the UK to be officially recognised as a carer, entitling him to an allowance for equipment and food.

2. Loyal friends

Golden Retrievers are known for their loyalty. In 2002 a Golden Retriever called Orca was awarded the DSA Gold Medal, the highest award for outstanding bravery and dedication by an assistance dog, when he was just 17 months old. He spent hours successfully getting help for his owner who became trapped under her wheelchair in a water-filled ditch following an accident. Orca was also the first dog in the UK to be officially recognised as a carer, entitling him to an allowance for equipment and food. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

There's also a scientific reason for Golden Retrievers always being hungry - the breed actually lack the gene that tells their brain when they are full. So if your pet is eyeing up your dinner minutes after it's eaten, it's not the dog's fault.

3. Born to eat

There's also a scientific reason for Golden Retrievers always being hungry - the breed actually lack the gene that tells their brain when they are full. So if your pet is eyeing up your dinner minutes after it's eaten, it's not the dog's fault. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The Golden Retriever excels in numerous roles, due to it's combination of intelligence and good nature. They are popular as guide dogs for the blind, hearing dogs for the deaf, hunting dogs, detection dogs, and a search and rescue dogs.

4. A very useful dog

The Golden Retriever excels in numerous roles, due to it's combination of intelligence and good nature. They are popular as guide dogs for the blind, hearing dogs for the deaf, hunting dogs, detection dogs, and a search and rescue dogs. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

