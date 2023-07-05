All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Zac Goldsmith resigns from government after Partygate criticism
These are some of the more unusual puppy names popular around the globe.These are some of the more unusual puppy names popular around the globe.
These are some of the more unusual puppy names popular around the globe.

Global Puppy Names: THese are 13 strange and beautiful dog names popular around the world - from Lovely to Vodka 🐶

If you’re poised to get a new puppy but can’t decide what to call it, here are some of the most unusual names that are popular with dog breeds around the world.
By David Hepburn
Published 29th Sep 2021, 09:34 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 10:04 BST

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last couple of years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared and demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

But even when you’ve settled on a type of dog, there’s still the tricky task of choosing a name.

If you’re struggling, pet insurance experts Budget Direct have researched the most popular dog names in countries around the world.

Here are 13 of the more unusual names that feature.

Read more:

Dog IQ 2023: Here are officially the 10 most and least clever breeds of adorable dog - from Golden Retriever to Bulldog

Velcro Dogs: These are the 10 breeds of loving dog likely to stick to their owner like glue - including the clingy Labrador

These are the 10 most popular puppy names chosen by new dog owners in the UK over lockdown

Here are the 13 most popular breeds of cute and adorable dog in the UK

The parks of Reykjavik are filled with Perias - it's the most popular female dog name in Iceland.

1. Peria

The parks of Reykjavik are filled with Perias - it's the most popular female dog name in Iceland. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Figa is the top choice for female dogs in Poland.

2. Figa

Figa is the top choice for female dogs in Poland. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Vodka is the hard-drinking female name favoured by the majority of dog owners in Egypt.

3. Vodka

Vodka is the hard-drinking female name favoured by the majority of dog owners in Egypt. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Mateo - a Spanish varient of Matthew - is the most popular boy dog name in the South American country of Columbia.

4. Mateo

Mateo - a Spanish varient of Matthew - is the most popular boy dog name in the South American country of Columbia. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Facebook