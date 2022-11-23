Girls Dog Names UK 2022: Here are the 10 most popular female puppy names for adorable puppies in Britain - including loving Luna 🐶
If you’re poised to get a cuddly new puppy but can’t decide what to call it, here’s some inspiration from dog owners the length and breadth of the UK.
A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last three years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared and demand for four-legged friends remains high.
There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.
But even when you’ve settled on a type of dog, there’s still the tricky task of choosing a name.
If you’re struggling, pet sitter and dog walker network www.rover.com have researched the most popular dog names in the UK.
Here are their top 10 female names for dogs in Britain.
