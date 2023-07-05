If you’re poised to get a cuddly new puppy but can’t decide what to call it, here’s some inspiration from dog owners the length and breadth of the UK.

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last three years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared and demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

But even when you’ve settled on a type of dog, there’s still the tricky task of choosing a name.

If you’re struggling, pet sitter and dog walker network www.rover.com have researched the most popular dog names in the UK.

Here are their top 10 female names for dogs in Britain.

1 . Bella Meaning 'beautiful' in a range of languages - including Italian, Spanish, Greek, Portuguese and Latin - Bella is the UK's most popular female dog name. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

2 . Luna Luna was a moon goddess in Roman mythology, and is the second most popular female dog name in the UK. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

3 . Poppy Taking the bronze medal position for female dog names in the UK is Poppy. It perhaps comes as no surprise that the name means 'red flower' in Latin. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

4 . Lola The fourth most popular female dog name in Britain is Lola. Many owners may not realise that it has a less-than-cheery derivation, being a shortened version of Dolores, which means 'sorrows'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images