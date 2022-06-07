They are fond of a snooze, a head boop and adored by many households across the world – cats are an animal that continue to be adored across the globe.

Pet ownership has soared over the past couple of years, with admitting once they have were in the company of these adorable creatures, it was virtually impossible not be obsessed!

It is reported that the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

However, if you’re welcoming a new kitty cat to your home and struggling for a name, here are 10 of the world’s most popular girl cat names in the year 2022, according to popular cat website supakit.

1. Luna The most popular name for a girl cat in 2022 is Luna, which translates as 'moon' in Italian.

2. Loki Loki is a unisex name that origin came from Norway - loosely translating as 'The God of Mischief'. Uh oh.

3. Nala The name Nala has Arabic and African origin. However, the African translation is perhaps best used for kitty's, meaning queen, lion or successful woman.

4. Coco Coco is a popular name that has developed in America.