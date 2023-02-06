News you can trust since 1817
Cat Breeds You Can Train: 10 clever breeds of cat that are easily trainable. Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Genius Cat Breeds 2023: Here are 10 most brainy cat breeds are easy to train 🐱

Here are 10 most brainy cat breeds that are easy to train.

By Graham Falk
5 minutes ago

Cats eh? These gorgeous creatures have been adored for centuries, and often become part of a household for the rest of your life.

Reports say that the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

And while their head boops are adorable and they 16-hour snoozes make them look beyond cute, some cat breeds can even perform cool tricks with the relevant training.

So if you would like a cat that you can give the time and attention to, and be rewarded with cute little tricks, these 10 cat breeds are the most likely to suit your needs.

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat does have their own personality and individual needs – including medical, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

1. Turkish Van

Sociable and playful that Turkish Van is a cat that thrives on attention. Teach it some tricks and play some fetch with your kitty cat and they will love it!

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

2. Siamese

The vocal Siamese cat breed is also very clever and is a total people pleaser - so will love the extra attention that comes with learning new tricks.

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

3. Pixiebob

A Pixiebob cat breed can be taught you walk on a leash. They are very calm, composed and intelligent breeds.

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

4. Japanese Bobtail

The Japanese Bobtail is super energetic, smart and a complete attention seeker. Their love for playtime and interaction make them the perfect breed for training.

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

