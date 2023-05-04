All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
1 day ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
1 hour ago Madeleine McCann’s younger sister speaks publicly for first time
1 hour ago New law will ban cold calls in bid to fight financial fraudsters
17 hours ago RSPCA appeal after family cat found dead in ‘barbaric’ spring trap
19 hours ago Russia accuses Ukraine of Kremlin drone strike
21 hours ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
Some dog owners have come up with hilarious names to call their new puppies.Some dog owners have come up with hilarious names to call their new puppies.
Some dog owners have come up with hilarious names to call their new puppies.

Funny Dog Name Puns: These are 13 funny names for adorable dogs - including Catherine Zeta Bones 🐕

About to get a new male puppy but can’t decide what to call it? You could go for a traditional name – but here are some ideas if you want to make people smile during park visits.

By David Hepburn
Published 24th Jan 2023, 15:24 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 09:23 BST

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes in the last couple of years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared during lockdown and post-pandemic demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Even when you’ve settled on a type of dog, there’s still the tricky task of choosing a name.

There are plenty of lovely monikers popular with dog owners, from Luna and Bella to Teddy and Buddy.

But if you really want to stand out there are plenty of more unusual funny (and often punny) dog names that have been dreamed up.

Here are 13 of our favourites.

Read more:

Velcro Dogs 2022: These are the 10 breeds of loving dog likely to stick to their owner like glue - including the clingy Labrador

Dogs That Get Lonely 2022: These are the 10 breeds of adorable dog that hate being left home alone - including the loving Border Collie

Best dog beds 2021: stylish, comfortable dog beds for all kinds of dogs, and every owner’s budget

Dog treats UK 2021: treats to entertain your puppy or dog, including food and fun toys to play with

Are you a fan of Harrison Ford's daredevil archaeologist? Don't be surpised if your dog starts to 'excavate' your lawn if you choose the name Indiana Bones.

1. Indiana Bones

Are you a fan of Harrison Ford's daredevil archaeologist? Don't be surpised if your dog starts to 'excavate' your lawn if you choose the name Indiana Bones. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
A great name for a slobbery and loving Saint Bernard, Bloodhound or Bulldog is Droolius Caesar. Beware the bites of March!

2. Droolius Caesar

A great name for a slobbery and loving Saint Bernard, Bloodhound or Bulldog is Droolius Caesar. Beware the bites of March! Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Pay tribute to hiphop legend Biggie Smalls by christening your pup The Notorious B.I.G.

3. The Notorious B.I.G.

Pay tribute to hiphop legend Biggie Smalls by christening your pup The Notorious B.I.G. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Bookworm dog owners can make sure everybody knows about their love of the literary by opting for the puppy name Bark Twain.

4. Bark Twain

Bookworm dog owners can make sure everybody knows about their love of the literary by opting for the puppy name Bark Twain. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Facebook