Funny Dog Name Puns: These are 13 funny names for adorable dogs - including Catherine Zeta Bones 🐕
About to get a new male puppy but can’t decide what to call it? You could go for a traditional name – but here are some ideas if you want to make people smile during park visits.
A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes in the last couple of years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared during lockdown and post-pandemic demand for four-legged friends remains high.
There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.
Even when you’ve settled on a type of dog, there’s still the tricky task of choosing a name.
There are plenty of lovely monikers popular with dog owners, from Luna and Bella to Teddy and Buddy.
But if you really want to stand out there are plenty of more unusual funny (and often punny) dog names that have been dreamed up.
Here are 13 of our favourites.
Read more:
Velcro Dogs 2022: These are the 10 breeds of loving dog likely to stick to their owner like glue - including the clingy Labrador
Dogs That Get Lonely 2022: These are the 10 breeds of adorable dog that hate being left home alone - including the loving Border Collie