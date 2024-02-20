All Sections
Here are 10 cute names for your new pet cat. Cr. Getty Images/Canva ProHere are 10 cute names for your new pet cat. Cr. Getty Images/Canva Pro
Funny Cat Names 2024: Here are 10 of the cutest fun names to call your new pet cat

These 10 hilarious cat names will raise a smile but also make your cat even more adorable.
By Graham Falk
Published 6th Jan 2023, 10:53 GMT
Updated 20th Feb 2024, 13:23 GMT

Cats are cool, but you know what makes them even cooler? A brilliant and hilarious cat name that will suit their furry little faces and cute little bean-toed paws.

Finding a name that suits your cat can be pretty tough. Some prefer the popular, standard names such as Luna but others want something a little different – something with a little bit more pizzazz.

Some cat names are so inventive they are quite impressive, but are hilarious in equal measure. Either way, it will make your kitty stand out in the crowd.

So if you’re looking for a cat name that will raise a smile and suit your little friend’s nature perfectly, try these 10 cute but funny cat names.

Want your cat to be a Box Office superstar? Then this is the name for you.

1. Furley Temple

Want your cat to be a Box Office superstar? Then this is the name for you. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Nothing compares 2....your cat being named after this Irish singer songwriter.

2. Sinead O'Collar

Nothing compares 2....your cat being named after this Irish singer songwriter. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Say hello to my little...kitty cat!

3. Al Pawcino

Say hello to my little...kitty cat! Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Okay...so it is a mouthful, but you can always shorten it to Flo...

4. Florence and the Meowchine

Okay...so it is a mouthful, but you can always shorten it to Flo... Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

