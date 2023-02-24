Here are 10 of the funny but cute names for your adorable pet cat.

Lovers of a 16-hour snooze, fans of the Dreamie and one of the most loved creatures on the planet. Cats are simply majestic.

And while loving these furry little fun balls is easy, finding a name that suits them perfectly can be hard. Some prefer the popular, standard names such as Luna but others want something a little different.

Some cat names are so inventive they are quite impressive, but are hilarious in equal measure.

So if you’re looking for a cat name that will raise a smile and suit your little friend’s nature perfectly, try these 10 cute but funny cat names.

1 . Kitty Purry Your love for a cat by the name of Kitty Purry will surely never grow old. I named a cat...and I liked it!

2 . Florence and the Meowchine Okay...so it is a mouthful, but you can always shorten it to Flo...

3 . Harrison Furred Once upon a time, in a galaxy fur fur away...okay, I'll stop.

4 . Fuzz Aldrin Want your little kitty cat to become an astronaut? Then you have to give them this perfect name!