By Graham Falk
Published 6th Jan 2023, 10:53 BST
Updated 6th May 2024, 09:40 BST

An adorable name for a cat is lovely but a funny name can sometimes be even cuter.

Finding a name that suits your cat can be pretty tough. Some prefer the popular, standard names such as Luna but others want something a little different – something with a little bit more pizzazz.

Some cat names are so inventive they impressive and hilarious in equal measure. Either way, these will make your kitty stand out from the crowd.

So if you’re looking for a cat name that will raise a smile and suit your little friend’s nature perfectly, try one these 10 cute and funny cat names.

The ultimate "it girl" of the 1920s - and who doesn't want a cat with a bit of sass?

1. Zelda Fitzgerald

The ultimate "it girl" of the 1920s - and who doesn't want a cat with a bit of sass? Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Nothing compares 2....your cat being named after this Irish singer songwriter.

2. Sinead O'Collar

Nothing compares 2....your cat being named after this Irish singer songwriter. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Say hello to my little...kitty cat!

3. Al Pawcino

Say hello to my little...kitty cat! Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Okay...so it is a mouthful, but you can always shorten it to Flo...

4. Florence and the Meowchine

Okay...so it is a mouthful, but you can always shorten it to Flo... Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

