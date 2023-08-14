All Sections
Some dog breeds love spending time with their canine cousins.

Friendly Dogs: Here are the 10 breeds of adorable dog that socialise best with other dogs - including the loving Labrador Retriever 🐕

If you’re looking to have more than one dog in your household – or want a pet that will get on well with your friends’ pups – these breeds are a good choice.
By David Hepburn
Published 1st Sep 2021, 15:18 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 11:23 BST

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes in the last couple of years – Kennel Club figures show dog ownership soared and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

One thing to take into consideration is whether you already have a dog at home, with certain breeds far more happy to socialise with other pooches.

Meanwhile, others just like being left by themselves and will find sharing your house – and you – with a rival a bit of a trial.

Here are the 10 breeds that get on best with other dogs, according to the American Kennel Club.

The sporty Springer Spaniel is hugely sociable by nature. A typical Springer will get on equally well with humans, dogs and other animals - even cats!

1. Cocker Spaniel

The sporty Springer Spaniel is hugely sociable by nature. A typical Springer will get on equally well with humans, dogs and other animals - even cats! Photo: Canva/Getty Images

While Pugs aren't well designed for running around with other dogs - they get tired easily and can suffer breathing problems - they adore to socialise with other pups. They love to snuggle up with other dogs to have a good nap and are very friendly.

2. Pugs

While Pugs aren't well designed for running around with other dogs - they get tired easily and can suffer breathing problems - they adore to socialise with other pups. They love to snuggle up with other dogs to have a good nap and are very friendly. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

One of the friendliest breeds you could ever meet, Labrador Retrievers thrive in multi-pet households and will be sure to say 'hello' to every dog they meet in the park.

3. Labrador Retriever

One of the friendliest breeds you could ever meet, Labrador Retrievers thrive in multi-pet households and will be sure to say 'hello' to every dog they meet in the park. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Boston Terriers are filled with so much energy it's a good idea to have a regular canine playdate set up so they can burn off some of their excitement.

4. Boston Terrier

Boston Terriers are filled with so much energy it's a good idea to have a regular canine playdate set up so they can burn off some of their excitement. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

