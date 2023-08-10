With demand for pups remaining high post-lockdown, here are the breeds of dog that will get on well with pretty much everybody.

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies has surged in the last couple of years, with a record increase in 2021.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

Different breeds of dog also tend to have very different personalities – with some dogs wary of strangers and happiest staying at home with their family.

Others are happy to get on with everybody – both human and canine – and thrive on meeting new people and making new friends.

Here are 10 of the most sociable breeds of dog, according to data from the American Kennel Club.

1 . Labrador Retriever The Labrador Retriever is the most popular dog in the UK for good reason - it has a wonderfully sociable temperament. In fact, a potential problem with Labradors is that they love people too much, finding it difficult to keep their distance if somebody is scared of dogs.

2 . Poodle All three sizes of Poodle - Standard, Miniature and Toy - are equally sociable. In fact, the only way to make a Poodle more sociable is by breeding it with a Labrador or Golden Retriever, creating the super-sociable Labradoodle and Goldendoodle.

3 . Pug It's not just humans and other dogs that the Pug enjoys socialising with. These tiny characters are well known for getting on with lots of other animals - even cats.

4 . French Bulldog French Bulldogs are so sociable they'll often greet a stranger like an old friend, while visitors to their house will receive plenty of loving attention.

