Some dog breeds will be happy to live in a small flat, while others need more space and easy access to the outdoors.

Flat Friendly Dogs: Here are the 10 best breeds of adorable dog for owners who live in a city apartment - including the adorable French Bulldog 🐕

As dog ownership continues to soar, here are the breeds that are perfect for those living in a flat with no private outdoor space.
By David Hepburn
Published 19th Jul 2021, 11:17 BST
Updated 3rd May 2024, 11:00 BST

The last few years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club has seen dog ownership rocket to record levels.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallerganic dog.

Living in a flat or apartment can be an issue when it comes to getting a new pup.

But there are several breeds that positively thrive in confined spaces - and are unlikely to bother the neighbours with barking.

Here are the 10 best dog breeds for those living in flats or apartments, according to the American Kennel Club.

The tiny pug is perfectly happy living in a flat. A couple of moderate walks a day will keep them exercised and then they'll be happy napping on the couch.

1. Pug

The tiny pug is perfectly happy living in a flat. A couple of moderate walks a day will keep them exercised and then they'll be happy napping on the couch. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Even a small flat is fine for a cute and cuddly Cavalier King Charles Spaniel - with a couple of walks around the block they'll be happy to spend the rest of their day curled up on your lap.

2. Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

Even a small flat is fine for a cute and cuddly Cavalier King Charles Spaniel - with a couple of walks around the block they'll be happy to spend the rest of their day curled up on your lap. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Rarely growing over a foot in height and weighing in at just 15 pounds, the Bichon Frise is a dog seemingly designed for city living. While they need little space, they don't like being left alone for more than a few hours - something that needs to be taken into consideration.

3. Bichon Frise

Rarely growing over a foot in height and weighing in at just 15 pounds, the Bichon Frise is a dog seemingly designed for city living. While they need little space, they don't like being left alone for more than a few hours - something that needs to be taken into consideration. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Another medium-sized pooch that doesn't need much space is the Bulldog. They are very good-natured, loving, low-maintenance and quiet.

4. Bulldog

Another medium-sized pooch that doesn't need much space is the Bulldog. They are very good-natured, loving, low-maintenance and quiet. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

