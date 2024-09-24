Some dogs are born to run.Some dogs are born to run.
Fit Dogs 2024: Here are the 10 breeds of adorable dog that love endless walks and exercise - including the loving Vizsla 🐕

Published 28th Jul 2021
Updated 24th Sep 2024
If you are looking for a dog that won’t let you lie on the couch for long then these are the breeds that love a good run in the country.

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last few years – UK Kennel Club figures show dog ownership has soared to record levels and around one-in three UK households now include at least one four-legged friend.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

Our lifestyle has a huge bearing on which type of dog will work best for us – if you have limited space you might want to look at small dogs, while the more elderly pet owner should place certain breeds at the top of their wishlist.

For many of us, a dog is a great way to make sure we get exercise and certain breeds are perfect for getting you out and about – in fact, if you’re not prepared for several long walks a day some dogs shouldn't even be a consideration.

Here are the 10 fittest breeds of dog that will never turn down a walk, according to the American Kennel Club.

Also known as the Doberman Pinscher, the Dobermann is another dog that needs at least two hours of exercise. It's long, athletic legs and keen intelligence have made it a popular choice to carry out search and rescue operations.

Bred to run for miles herding sheep, a daily walk around the block won't be anything like enough exercise for a Border Collie. They are perfect companions for runners, but you'll have to be pretty fit to come close to tiring them out.

A breed of dog that will never tire of running after a tennis ball, the Dalmatian used to trot alongside carriages to protect passengers from bandits. Nowadays they are more likely to be seen happily accompanying a runner.

The ancestors of the Lakeland Terrier spent long days chasing predators away from livestock. Today they are idea for active dog owners who have allergies - they shed very little hair from their soft hypoallergenic coats and need at least two hours of exercise a day.

