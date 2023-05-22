All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Mount Etna eruption: UK travellers warned of delays in Sicily
Supermarket recalls popular snack as it could contain deadly pesticide
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby replaced on This Morning
UK temperatures set to spike this week - Met Office
Popular EastEnders character to return 25 years after death
Hinge and Bracket star George Logan dies aged 78
These are the breeds of dog you should consider if you're getting your first puppy.These are the breeds of dog you should consider if you're getting your first puppy.
These are the breeds of dog you should consider if you're getting your first puppy.

First Time Dogs: Here are the 10 best breeds of adorable dog for inexperienced inexperienced owners - including the loving Labrador 🐕

If you’ve never had a pup before, these are the breeds best suited for first-time dog owners.

By David Hepburn
Published 3rd Aug 2021, 13:35 BST
Updated 22nd May 2023, 10:18 BST

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last couple of years – Kennel Club figures show dog ownership soared and show no sign of slowing down.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

One thing to take into consideration is whether you are an experienced or new dog owner, with certain breeds far more challenging than others for newcomers to the canine club.

Of course, depending on your lifestyle and circumstances there’s no one size fits all approach – but first time owners should consider breeds that tend to be easy to train, eager to please, and friendly.

Here are the 10 best breeds for first-time dog owners, according to the American Kennel Club.

For all the latest dog news, pictures, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Read more:

Dogs At Risk Of Theft: Here are 10 breeds of adorable dog most likely to be targeted by dog nappers - including the adorable French Bulldog

Does My Dog Love Me? Here are 12 telltale signs that your adorable and affectionate dog loves you too - from licking to yawning

Dog treats UK: treats to entertain your puppy or dog, including food and fun toys to play with

These are the 10 most popular puppy names chosen by new dog owners in the UK over lockdown

Here are the 13 most popular breeds of cute and adorable dog in the UK

Poodles are incredibly intelligent dogs and have hypoallergenic coats - explaining their huge popularity around the world. They even come in three sizes - Standard, Miniature and Toy - so there's guaranteed to be one to suit your home and lifestyle.

1. Poodle

Poodles are incredibly intelligent dogs and have hypoallergenic coats - explaining their huge popularity around the world. They even come in three sizes - Standard, Miniature and Toy - so there's guaranteed to be one to suit your home and lifestyle. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Collie is a larger dog that needs quite a lot of exercise, but as long as you live an active lifestyle they make great first dogs. They are a breeze to train and are a loyal, affectionate and devoted breed.

2. Collie

The Collie is a larger dog that needs quite a lot of exercise, but as long as you live an active lifestyle they make great first dogs. They are a breeze to train and are a loyal, affectionate and devoted breed. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Papillon is arguably the best small dog breed for new dog owners - particularly those with limited space. They are friendly and happy dogs, who are demonstrative and show very little aggression.

3. Papillon

The Papillon is arguably the best small dog breed for new dog owners - particularly those with limited space. They are friendly and happy dogs, who are demonstrative and show very little aggression. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
A perfect first pet for somebody looking for a house dog, the Shih Tzu is a friendly breed that needs little in the way of space or exercise. They are also highly intelligent and easy to train.

4. Shih Tzu

A perfect first pet for somebody looking for a house dog, the Shih Tzu is a friendly breed that needs little in the way of space or exercise. They are also highly intelligent and easy to train. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Facebook