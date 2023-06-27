First Dogs: These are the 10 best breeds of adorable dog for inexperienced first-time owners - including the loving Labrador Retriever 🐶
A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last couple of years – Kennel Club figures show dog ownership soared and show no sign of slowing down.
There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.
One thing to take into consideration is whether you are an experienced or new dog owner, with certain breeds far more challenging than others for newcomers to the canine club.
Of course, depending on your lifestyle and circumstances there’s no one size fits all approach – but first time owners should consider breeds that tend to be easy to train, eager to please, and friendly.
Here are the 10 best breeds for first-time dog owners, according to the American Kennel Club.
