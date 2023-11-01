World's Fastest Dogs: Here are the 12 quickest breeds of adorable dog - and their top speeds 🐕
If you can keep up with these lightning quick dog breeds you’ll be doing well,
A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last few years – Kennel Club figures show dog ownership soared and show no sign of slowing down.
There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.
With 221 breeds of dog to choose from, it’s best to do your homework before picking your perfect four-legged friend.
Depending on your lifestyle and home you may be best opting for a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.
But if you want a pup that will do two laps of the park before more of its canine friends have done one, there are a few dogs you should have at the top of your list.
Here are 12 of the fastest breeds, according to the American Kennel Club.
For all the latest dog news, pictures, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here
Read more:
Velcro Dogs: These are the 10 breeds of loving dog likely to stick to their owner like glue - including the clingy Labrador
Does My Dog Love Me? Here are 12 telltale signs that your adorable and affectionate dog loves you too - from licking to yawning