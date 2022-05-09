These are the world's fastest breeds of dog.

Fast Dogs: These are the 12 most speedy breeds of adorable dog - lightning quick fast canine olympian sprinters 🐶

If you can keep up with these lightning speedy dog breeds you’ll be doing well with your friendly pup.

By David Hepburn
Monday, 9th May 2022, 1:03 pm

Dog ownership has soared by nearly eight per cent over the last couple of years according to the Kennel Club, as lockdown meant people felt more able to open their house up to a new puppy.

There seems to be now letting up in the popularity of pups, as prices continue to rise as demand outstrips supply.

There are a huge 221 breeds of dog to choose from so it’s best to do your homework before picking your perfect four-legged friend.

Depending on your lifestyle and home you may be best opting for a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

But if you want a pup that will do two laps of the park before more of its canine friends have done one, there are a few dogs you should have at the top of your list.

Here are 12 of the fastest breeds, according to the American Kennel Club.

For all the latest dog news, pictures, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Read more:

These are 10 breeds of dog perfect for those struggling with anxiety

These are 10 of the best breeds for dog owners who live alone

Here are the 10 most expensive breeds of adorable dog since lockdown sent prices soaring

These are the 10 best adorable breeds of dog to choose if you have young children

1. Greyhound

It probably comes as no surprise that the fastest breed of all is the Greyhound. They are born to run, although are surprisingly lazy the rest of the time, and have an incredible top speed of 45mph.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales

2. Saluki

One of the most ancient breeds of dog, the Saluki is thought to date back to ancient Egypt. With a top speed of 42mph they are the second fastest dog breed.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales

3. Afghan Hound

In joint bronze medal position for quickest canine is the Afghan Hound. At top speed they are a blur of fur, running at 40mph.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales

4. Vizsla

The other dog that can register up to 40mph on the canine speedometer is the Vizla. If this Hungarian breed doesn't get plenty of exercise it can become destructive.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Facebook
Next Page
Page 1 of 3