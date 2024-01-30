There’s nothing more adorable than when your friendly and loving cat keep gives you loving head boops – so it is easy to see why cats and kittens are adored by many households across the world.

It is reported that the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

Pet ownership has continued to soar over the past couple of years, with many owners admitting once they have were in the company of these adorable creatures, it was virtually impossible not be obsessed!

So, if you’re looking to welcome a new kitty cat to your home, but are unsure which breeds best suit small children, here are 10 of the world’s best cat breed for homes with kids*

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat do have their own personality and individual needs, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

1 . Abyssinian An Abyssinian is very loyal and often people-orientated. They are playful, and are often very good for households with other pets and/or children. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

2 . Ragdoll Ragdoll cats are very loving towards their humans and love playtime. As one of the most affectionate cat breeds around, they love to be held and stroked. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

3 . Burmese The Burmese cat breed is a great choice for families with children, or cat-friendly dogs. The Burmese cat loves to act as playmates with children for a lifetime. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

4 . Birman The Birman breed is very curious, but also gentle and easy going. For households with children, this breed makes a perfect companion due to its playful, yet calm and gentle, nature. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales