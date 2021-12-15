The last 18 months have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership rise by nearly eight per cent over 2020.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One dog that often appears at the top of people’s canine wishlists is the Pug – they were one of the UK’s 10 most popular dog breeds in 2020 and have a range of positive attributes that make them a great family pet.

Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about the breed.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Read more:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

1. A historic breed Pugs were brought to Europe from China in the 16 century and were popularized in Western Europe by the House of Orange of the Netherlands. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2. A changing breed Pugs didn't always look the way they do today. Paintings of Pugs from the 18th century show animals with leaner bodies and longer legs. It's only recently that the more compact dog has become popular. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3. A royal pet Pugs became even more popular in Britain during the nineteenth century when Queen Victoria developed a passion for pugs that she passed on to other members of the royal family. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Constant companions In ancient China Pugs were bred to be companions for royalty. They were highly valued by Chinese Emperors, who kept their pooches in luxury and emplyed guards to protect them from thieves. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales