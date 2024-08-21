If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies has surged to record levels.
Around one-in-three UK households now contains at least one four-legged friend.
But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.
There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.
Terrier are a type of dog that are hugely popular in the UK, perfect for people who have active lifestyles (they need plenty of exercise).
The UK Kennel Club recognises over 30 breeds of these canine characters – issuing Kennel Club Pedigree Certificates to pups that make the grade.
Here are all 33 – and how they got their names.
