Most playful cat breeds: The 10 most playing cute cats - from the Munchkin to the Devon Rex.

By Graham Falk
31 minutes ago

A host of loved up cat owners will attest, once you have been in the company of these adorable creatures, it’s hard to understand why anyone wouldn’t be obsessed!

It is reported that the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

And while it is indeed true – all cats are beautiful – if you are looking for a cat that will be energetic, playful and loving all at the same time, these 10 breeds of cat may just be your best bet.

So, if you are looking to add a new furry friend to your household, these are reported to be the most playful breeds of cat worldwide, that will enjoy chasing, hunting and entertaining daily.

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat do have their own personality and individual needs, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

1. Munchkin

With their small bodies and little legs, the Munchkin cat is a speedster that is lovable in nature, incredibly sociable and friendly.

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

2. Bengal

Want a cool, calm and collected cat? Then the Bengal is probably not for you. These adorable cats are very curious, agile, intelligent and incredibly fond of playtime.

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

3. Japanese Bobcat

The Japanese Bobcast is one of the most affectionate, playful breeds of cat there is. They love playing jump, fetch and having a good ol' run!

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

4. Abyssinian

This charming breed of cat is a real athlete and loves a run around. Occasionally mischievous, the Abyssinian is often referred to as "the clown" breed of cat.

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

