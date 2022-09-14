News you can trust since 1817
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
These 10 cat breeds are known to the easiest to train. Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Easy To Train Cat Breeds: 10 cute cat breeds that are easiest to train - including the smart Bengal cat breed 🐱

While it is more often you see dog’s training, you can still own a beautiful cat that is easily trainable – the possibilities can be endless!

By Graham Falk
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 10:53 am

As most cat owners will attest to, a cat is easy to become addicted to.

These gorgeous creatures have been adored for centuries, and often become part of a household for the rest of your life.

Reports say that the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

And while their head boops are adorable and they 16-hour snoozes make them look beyond cute, some cat breeds can even perform cool tricks with the relevant training.

So if you would like a cat that you can give the time and attention to, and be rewarded with cute little tricks, these 10 cat breeds are the most likely to suit your needs.

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat does have their own personality and individual needs – including medical, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

Dedicated Cats: Here are the 10 most loyal breeds of beautiful cat that will be devoted to their family

Cat Breeds Health Problems: Here are the 10 breeds of adorable cat with the most pre-existing health conditions

Beautiful cats: Here are the 10 most popular cat breeds 2022

1. Abyssinian

The Abyssinian cat breeds is very intelligent and full of energy which can be channelled quite easily by a patient owner.

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales

2. American Shorthair

The American Shorthair breed have sparkling personalities, while they are also very calm, which enables them to learn very easily.

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales

3. Japanese Bobtail

The Japanese Bobtail is super energetic, smart and a complete attention seeker. Their love for playtime and interaction make them the perfect breed for training.

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales

4. Maine Coon

This gentle giant is incredibly adaptable. The Maine Coon cat breed is very intelligent and loves to please, which makes it a particularly good candidate for training.

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
Cats
Next Page
Page 1 of 3