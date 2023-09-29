All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Here are 10 cat breeds that will be able to learn tricks easily. Cr: Getty Images/Canva ProHere are 10 cat breeds that will be able to learn tricks easily. Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro
Easily Trained Cat Breeds: Here are 10 of the most smart breeds of clever cat that owners can train easily - including the gorgeous Maine Coon

Here are 10 of the most intelligent cat breeds that are the easiest to train and teach tricks to.

By Graham Falk
Published 30th Aug 2022, 15:49 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 12:20 BST

They are one of the most loved animals on the planet, reports say that the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats such is an owner love and affection for these wonderful cute animals.

And while their head boops are adorable and they 16-hour snoozes make them look beyond cute, some cat breeds can even perform cool tricks with the relevant training.

So if you would like a cat that you can give the time and attention to, and be rewarded with cute little tricks, these 10 cat breeds are the most likely to suit your needs.

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat does have their own personality and individual needs – including medical, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

This gentle giant is incredibly adaptable. The Maine Coon cat breed is very intelligent and loves to please, which makes it a particularly good candidate for training.

1. Maine Coon

This gentle giant is incredibly adaptable. The Maine Coon cat breed is very intelligent and loves to please, which makes it a particularly good candidate for training.

The American Shorthair breed have sparkling personalities, while they are also very calm, which enables them to learn very easily.

2. American Shorthair

The American Shorthair breed have sparkling personalities, while they are also very calm, which enables them to learn very easily.

The adventurous Ocicat cat breed actively enjoys inventing and learning new cat tricks.

3. Ocicat

The adventurous Ocicat cat breed actively enjoys inventing and learning new cat tricks.

Sociable and playful that Turkish Van is a cat that thrives on attention. Teach it some tricks and play some fetch with your kitty cat and they will love it!

4. Turkish Van

Sociable and playful that Turkish Van is a cat that thrives on attention. Teach it some tricks and play some fetch with your kitty cat and they will love it!

