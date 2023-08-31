Dogs With Webbed Feet 2023: Here are 10 breeds of adorable web-footed dog - including the loving Labrador 🐶
Having thin layers of connecting tissue between the toes – commonly known as webbed feet – can help dogs in a number of ways.
Most obviously, it helps them swim more efficiently, meaning many dogs bred to retrieve items from water are web-footed. The shape of the foot means that they can paddle quicker, displacing more water than otherwise would be possible, and be more controlled in their movements.
It also helps dogs dig faster, while the greater surface area created makes it easier to walk on surfaces like sand, snow and mud.
This means that web-footed pups are also prized by hunters and those looking for the perfect search and rescue dogs for all terrains.
Here are 10 of the breeds of dog that have webbed feet.
