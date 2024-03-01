All Sections
Dogs With Bad Ears: Here are the 10 adorable dog breeds predisposed to ear problems - including the loving Labrador 🐶

Prospective owners should be aware that their beloved pet may be predisposed to developing ear infections if they are one of these dog breeds.
By David Hepburn
Published 6th Oct 2021, 11:14 GMT
Updated 1st Mar 2024, 09:58 GMT

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last few years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership has soared to record levels.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Another thing to take into consideration is that some breeds are prone to particular health issues.

An estimated 20 per cent of dogs have some kind of ear infection – ranging from the barely-noticable to the severe – but some breeds far more likely to be affected than others.

Here are the 10 least breeds of dog genetically predisposed to developing ear infections, what to look out for, and how to treat the problem.

Dogs with heavy, floppy ears and thick hair are most at risk of infected ears - and the Cocker Spaniel ticks all these boxes.

1. Cocker Spaniel

Dogs with heavy, floppy ears and thick hair are most at risk of infected ears - and the Cocker Spaniel ticks all these boxes. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

As is often the case, what is true of the Labrador Retriever is also true of the Golden Retriever. Symptoms of canine ear infections include your dog shaking its head, scratching at the affected ear, and a dark discharge.

2. Golden Retriever

As is often the case, what is true of the Labrador Retriever is also true of the Golden Retriever. Symptoms of canine ear infections include your dog shaking its head, scratching at the affected ear, and a dark discharge. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Labrador Retrievers are also predisposed to developing ear infections - often made worse by their love of swimming, with the resulting moisture allowing yeast and bacteria to thrive.

3. Labrador Retriever

Labrador Retrievers are also predisposed to developing ear infections - often made worse by their love of swimming, with the resulting moisture allowing yeast and bacteria to thrive. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Shar-Peis have particularly narrow ear canals, meaning that it doesn't take much to block them and cause issues.

4. Shar-Pei

Shar-Peis have particularly narrow ear canals, meaning that it doesn't take much to block them and cause issues. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

