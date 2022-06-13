A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes in the last couple of years – Kennel Club figures show dog ownership soared by nearly 8 per cent and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

One thing to take into consideration is whether you already have a dog at home, with certain breeds far more happy to socialise with other pooches.

Meanwhile, others just like being left by themselves and will find sharing your house – and you – with a rival a bit of a trial.

Here are the 10 breeds that get on best with other dogs, according to the American Kennel Club.

Beagle The loveable Beagle has been bred to hunt in packs - so it's no wonder that it gets on so well with other dogs. They'll play with any breed for as long as their new friends will have them.

Boston Terrier Boston Terriers are filled with so much energy it's a good idea to have a regular canine playdate set up so they can burn off some of their excitement.

Cocker Spaniel The sporty Springer Spaniel is hugely sociable by nature. A typical Springer will get on equally well with humans, dogs and other animals - even cats!

Pugs While Pugs aren't well designed for running around with other dogs - they get tired easily and can suffer breathing problems - they adore to socialise with other pups. They love to snuggle up with other dogs to have a good nap and are very friendly.