All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
22 hours ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed
14 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action
14 hours ago Ed Sheeran wins Thinking Out Loud copyright court case
17 hours ago King Charles & Camilla lookalikes on GMB ‘worst I’ve ever seen’
19 hours ago Coronation Street and Hot Fuzz actress dies aged 93
22 hours ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news
If you have one of these breeds of dog you need to take care to keep them cool.If you have one of these breeds of dog you need to take care to keep them cool.
If you have one of these breeds of dog you need to take care to keep them cool.

Dogs That Need Kept Cool: Here are the 10 breeds of adorable dog that can't stand the heat - including the loving French Bulldog 🐕

If you live in a very hot country, or are looking for a dog that won’t mind long walks in the summer sun, these are the breeds you should probably avoid.

By David Hepburn
Published 22nd Oct 2021, 13:18 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 09:51 BST

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes in the last two years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

One thing to take into consideration is that some dogs simply can’t handly the heat.

These breeds will quickly tire – and even become ill – if they are exposed to hight temperatures for an extended period of time, so won’t thank you for long walks in the sun and don’t enjoy living in warmer climes.

Here are the 10 breeds of dog that hate the heat.

Read more:

Velcro Dogs 2022: These are the 10 breeds of loving dog likely to stick to their owner like glue - including the clingy Labrador

Dogs With Powerful Bites: These are the 11 breeds of adorable dog who have the strongest bite - including the strong Bulldog

Dog treats UK 2021: treats to entertain your puppy or dog, including food and fun toys to play with

These are the 10 most popular puppy names chosen by new dog owners in the UK over lockdown

Best dog beds 2021: stylish, comfortable dog beds for all kinds of dogs, and every owner’s budget

Considering the Alaskan Malamute has been bred over centuries to pull sleds over freezing Arctic tundra, it's perhaps not surprising that sunbathing isn't really their thing. Their thick, fleecy coat means they just can't cool down when the temperature rises. The same goes for their close cousins, the Siberian Husky.

1. Alaskan Malamute

Considering the Alaskan Malamute has been bred over centuries to pull sleds over freezing Arctic tundra, it's perhaps not surprising that sunbathing isn't really their thing. Their thick, fleecy coat means they just can't cool down when the temperature rises. The same goes for their close cousins, the Siberian Husky. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Breeds of dogs that have flat faces are referred to as being brachycephalic and the Bulldog falls into this category. They have narrow nostrils and airways meaning they can find it hard to breathe properly when they get too hot - so overheat further. If it's hot outside, skip taking that extra walk with your Bulldog.

2. Bulldog

Breeds of dogs that have flat faces are referred to as being brachycephalic and the Bulldog falls into this category. They have narrow nostrils and airways meaning they can find it hard to breathe properly when they get too hot - so overheat further. If it's hot outside, skip taking that extra walk with your Bulldog. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
This Cavalier King Charles Spaniel's thick coat, relatively short muzzle and long ears combine to make them struggle in the heat. This can be exacerbated if they are carrying extra weight.

3. Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

This Cavalier King Charles Spaniel's thick coat, relatively short muzzle and long ears combine to make them struggle in the heat. This can be exacerbated if they are carrying extra weight. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
A thick coat isn't a problem for the tiny Pug, but its flat face is, while a tendency to pile on the pounds makes them particularly prone to heat stroke.

4. Pug

A thick coat isn't a problem for the tiny Pug, but its flat face is, while a tendency to pile on the pounds makes them particularly prone to heat stroke. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Facebook