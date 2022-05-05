A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes in the last couple of years – Kennel Club figures show dog ownership soared by nearly 8 percent when the pandemic hit and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high. Of course, there are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

Before setting your heart on a particular breed it’s important to think what type of dog will work best with your lifestyle and living arrangements. For those of us that live in flats or apartments in cities – often with no direct access to a private garden – this means that certain breeds should be at the top of your wishlist.

Meanwhile, for a variety of reasons, there are others you should avoid, for their own good and yours! So, here are the 10 breeds of dog that are least suited to apartment living.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Read more:

1. Saint Bernard The enormous Saint Bernard can tip the scales at up to 180 pounds, so it's pretty obvious that they're not suited to living in close confines. As well as needing space to stretch out in, this dog's thick fur can get quite smelly - a particular problem when it's impossible to espape the doggy odour. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Beagle The Beagle needs regular outdoor time throughout the day, otherwise this easily-bored breed has a tendency to bark, howl and become destructive. Your neighbours will thank you for not welcoming a Beagle into your flat. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Border Collie The Border Collie is both the world's most intelligent dog, and one of the most energetic. A lack of constant stimulation can cause them to become aggitated and stressed - meaning housing this dog in a small flat is tantamount to cruelty. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Dalmation Another energetic dog, if the spotty Dalmation doesn't get all three of its essentials - space, company and stimulation - they will take it out on your furniture and anything else they can get their paws on. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales