Some pups find it hard to come to terms with the idea that they aren’t entitled to their share of every meal you eat.

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies surged to record levels in the last few years.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

Some dogs are always hungry and are experts at making their humans feel guilty when they are tucking into a meal – whining, looking mournful and pawing at their owner until they give in and drop a scrap into their awaiting mouth.

It can be particularly annoying for guests, who may take a dim view of a hungry dog intently watching every bite they take.

Training a dog to go to lie down in a particular spot during meal times and never feeding your pooch at the table, are two tactics to tackle this behaviour, particularly if you have opted for one of the breeds that have a propensity to mooch.

Here are the 10 dogs most likely to beg at the table, according to the American Kennel Club.

1 . Pembroke Welsh Corgi A steely, unwavering stare is the tactic used by the always-hungry Pembroke Welsh Corgi to try and liberate your food from your fork.

2 . Pug The Pug's eyes are perfectly-designed for begging - doubling in size the moment they think they might be able to get a scrap.

3 . Labrador Retriever The undisputed king of the moochers, the Labrador Retriever will act like its not been fed for weeks the moment you sit down for a bite.

4 . Beagle It's very difficult to resist a begging Beagle - they use their cuteness as an effective weapon in the battle for snacks.