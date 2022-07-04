Dog ownership has soared by nearly eight per cent over the last couple of years according to the Kennel Club, as lockdown meant people felt more able to open their house up to a new puppy.

There seems to be now letting up in the popularity of pups, as prices continue to rise as demand outstrips supply.

There are a huge 221 breeds of dog to choose from so it’s best to do your homework before picking your perfect four-legged friend.

Depending on your lifestyle and home you may be best opting for a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

While society sometimes seems to be split between ‘cat people’ and ‘dog people’, there’s actually no reason you can’t be both – as long as you choose the right breed.

So, if you already have a cat and would like to add a dog to your family, you’re in the right place.

Here are 10 of the breeds that tend to get along with cats, according to the American Kennel Club.

Bassett Hounds are loyal, patient, and very tolerant of other humans and animals. A combination of this breed's easy-going nature and laziness means they are more likely to cuddle up to a cat than chase one.

Pugs are incredibly loving to pretty much anybody they meet - human or feline. They hate being left alone so a feline playmate might be just the thing to manage their separation anxiety.

Enthusiastic and outgoing, the Labrador Retriever is one of the friendliest breeds you can meet. They may chase a cat they don't know, but will should become firm friends with felines that are part of their household.

Bred to hunt in groups, Beagles have a natural affinity to being in a gang of animals. Traditionally that may have been other dogs, they are just as likely to see a cat as being another member of the pack.