The two most popular pets in Britain don't always have to fight like cat and dog.
Dogs That Like Cats: These are the 10 breeds of adorable dog that get on best with cats - including the lovely Labrador 🐶

They may be traditionally considered the worst of friends but some dog breeds are willing to tolerate – or even actively enjoy – the company of feline housemates.
By David Hepburn
Published 3rd Aug 2021, 13:33 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 10:21 BST

Dog ownership has soared during the global pandemic according to the Kennel Club, as lockdown meant people felt more able to open their house up to a new puppy.

There seems to be no letting up in the popularity of pups, as prices continue to rise as demand outstrips supply.

There are a huge 221 breeds of dog to choose from so it’s best to do your homework before picking your perfect four-legged friend.

Depending on your lifestyle and home you may be best opting for a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

While society sometimes seems to be split between ‘cat people’ and ‘dog people’, there’s actually no reason you can’t be both – as long as you choose the right breed.

So, if you already have a cat and would like to add a dog to your family, you’re in the right place.

Here are 10 of the breeds that tend to get along with cats, according to the American Kennel Club.

Bassett Hounds are loyal, patient, and very tolerant of other humans and animals. A combination of this breed's easy-going nature and laziness means they are more likely to cuddle up to a cat than chase one.

1. Bassett Hound

Bassett Hounds are loyal, patient, and very tolerant of other humans and animals. A combination of this breed's easy-going nature and laziness means they are more likely to cuddle up to a cat than chase one.

Pugs are incredibly loving to pretty much anybody they meet - human or feline. They hate being left alone so a feline playmate might be just the thing to manage their separation anxiety.

2. Pug

Pugs are incredibly loving to pretty much anybody they meet - human or feline. They hate being left alone so a feline playmate might be just the thing to manage their separation anxiety.

Collies have been bred to herd livestock so naturally get on well with other animals. Famous for loving children, this affection can often extend to cats.

3. Collie

Collies have been bred to herd livestock so naturally get on well with other animals. Famous for loving children, this affection can often extend to cats.

Bred to hunt in groups, Beagles have a natural affinity to being in a gang of animals. Traditionally that may have been other dogs, they are just as likely to see a cat as being another member of the pack.

4. Beagle

Bred to hunt in groups, Beagles have a natural affinity to being in a gang of animals. Traditionally that may have been other dogs, they are just as likely to see a cat as being another member of the pack.

