Dogs That Hate Cold 2023: Here are the 10 breeds of adorable dog that must be kept wrapped up warm in winter - including the loving Beagle 🐕
If you live in a freezing cold country, or your idea of fun is a long winter walk through ice and snow, these are the breeds of dog that might not be best suited to your lifestyle.
A huge number of us have decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last two years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared and demand for four-legged friends remains high as the pandemic continues.
There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.
There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.
One thing to take into consideration is that some dogs just don’t get on well with cold weather.
These less hardy breeds will not thank you for long walks in snow and sub-zero temperatures – in fact it might be very bad for their health – and might benefit from wearing a jacket to pop out for a winter walk.
Here are the 10 breeds of dog that struggle in cold conditions.
Read more:
Dog IQ 2023: Here are officially the 10 most and least clever breeds of adorable dog - from Golden Retriever to Bulldog
Velcro Dogs 2022: These are the 10 breeds of loving dog likely to stick to their owner like glue - including the clingy Labrador