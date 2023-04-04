Some breeds of dog can’t see a patch of dirt, grass or sand without wanting to find what’s beneath it.

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies has surged ove the last couple of years.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Some canine attributes have been intentionally bred into breeds to make them particularly good at certain jobs – from being great guard dogs to excelling at search and rescue.

And some dogs have digging holes in their DNA – some because they were bred to dig after animals during hunts, and some just because it’s something to do when they’re bored and have excess energy.

So, here are the 10 breeds most likely to dig up your garden.

1 . Jack Russell Terrier Now most popular as a family pet, the Jack Russell Terrier was originally used to hunt foxes, including digging them out of hiding places beneath the earth. It's a habit they often come back to if bored.

2 . Dachshund Whether long haired or short haired, Dachshund sausage dogs were bred to dig - with their shape and short legs perfect for barrowing for animals like badgers.

3 . Beagle The Beagle is a specialist in hunting rabbits and hares, chasing and following them down burrows. Even if there's no sign of a single rabbit in your garden, they'll probably still dig it up to make doubly sure.

4 . Bassett Hound The Basset Hound may have a reputation for being a bit dopey and lazy, but it has a built-in instinct to dig and burrow looking for prey that it sniffs out using its remarkably sensitive nose.