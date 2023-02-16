Scotland's National Newspaper
If you're not keen on barking and howling, think twice before welcoming one of these breeds into your home.

Dogs That Bark: These are the 10 most noisy breeds of adorable dog likely to bark, growl and howl - including the loving Labrador 🐕

If you are looking for a new puppy but are worried about complaints from the neighbours about noise, these are the dog breeds that are probably best avoided.

By David Hepburn
2 minutes ago

One of the unexpected effects of the global pandemic – and the resulting series of lockdowns – was an increase in demand for puppies.

And the extent of that soaring in demand has been shown by the latest registrations statistics from the UK Kennel Club, up nearly 40 per cent from 250,649 in 2020 to 349,013 in 2021.

With 221 breeds of dog to choose from, it’s best to do your homework before picking your perfect four-legged friend.

For all the latest dog news, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Depending on your lifestyle and home you may be best opting for a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

One thing to take into consideration is whether a dog that barks or howls could lead to complaints from neighbours, particularly if you live in a flat or apartment.

Here are the 10 noisiest breeds of dog, according to the American Kennel Club.

1. Beagle

Another dog bred to bark is the Beagle - whose ability to communicate an interesting scent proved invaluable at a fox hunt. Beagles have two distinct types of bark - one to alert you to everyday incidents and a long, loud yowl reserved for more special occasions.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

2. Yorkshire Terrier

The Yorkshire Terrier, or Yorkie, is another small dog that can make a big noise. There are very few occasions that do not warrant a spirited barking notification.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

3. Chihuahua

A big dog in a small dog's body, it's not unusual for a Chihuahua to bark pretty much continuously - often for no other reason than they are bored.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

4. Miniature Schnauzer

Terriers in general tend to be quite vocal, and the adorable Miniature Schnauzer is no exception. It's possible to train them to be quiet but they naturally bark at the slightest noise.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

